Euro Décor Home Limited has suspended their brand ambassador and Ghanaian actress, Andrea Owusu, better known as Efia Odo.

In a letter sent to Efia Odo dated July 7, Euro Décor disclosed that the suspension follows Efia Odo’s announcement to take a break from social media to undergo self-refurbishment.

It would be recalled that Efia Odo, in a recent update on her Instagram page, bitterly lamented over how things had become too heavy for her to carry and thus the best way to deal with all the pressures is to go on a break.

However, according to Euro Decor, considering the current situation and fulfillment of obligations required of her as stipulated in their contract, and agreed by both parties, they have decided to suspend the contract pending future review.

They wished the former Kwese TV presenter a speedy recovery and assured her of completing all projects started to appreciate her for her contribution as a brand ambassador.

She

was officially signed as the new brand ambassador for Euro Decor Ghana on Tuesday, 16th February 2021.