Actress and presenter, Efia Odo, has subtly jabbed actress Yvonne Nelson on social media after the later tweeted that people giving alms to the less-privilege shouldn’t show it off to the public.

According to her, God in heaven sees it! [and] this is how God our Father in Heaven blesses!

The ‘Heels and Sneakers’ producer, explaining her point, further said:

Most churches/pastors will use your money for their luxurious lifestyles. God sees and knows our hearts.

But Efia Odo, after chancing on the tweet, couldn’t hide her intention to reply. In a subtle jab she counter-advised her fans:

Doesn’t matter if someone donated behind closed doors or in the public, what matters is that they donated.

Efia Odo, rubbishing Yvonne’s tweet, added:

Sometimes public donations can persuade other people to also donate. If public donations were bad then @feedthechildren and other NGO’s wouldn’t be doing advertisements.

Check out their posts below: