Ghana international, Edwin Gyasi, provided an assist as CSKA Sofia were humbled by Tsarsko Selo in the Bulgarian topflight league.

CSKA lost 2:1 on Saturday at the Stadion Vitosha.

Striker Anderson Cordeiro Costa game the home side an early lead in the 6th minute.

However, Gyasi, 28, who has been a fantastic form assisted Stefano Beltrame to level Sofia up in the 20th minute.

Tsarsko fought back to win the game with Dylan Bahamboula scoring the winner in the 41st minute of the game.

The defeat leave CSKA Sofia at the 4th position with 43 points.

Gyasi, 28, enjoyed the full minute of the game.

He will be hoping to maintain his fine form when they host Botev Vratsa on Tuesday in the Bulgaria Cup.

Gyasi will join Turkish Super Lig side, Besiktas in the summer.