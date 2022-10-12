The Education Ministry has dismissed reports of food shortages in some Senior High Schools (SHSs), particularly in the Volta Region.

The Ministry says the reports are untrue as all schools in the country have received adequate supply of food items.

This follows a caution from some school heads over the possible closure over the unavailability of food items to cater for the student population.

A statement, signed by the headmaster of Alavanyo SHS, Rev Samuel Pius Elewakor, for instance, said their last emergency two weeks supplied on September 15, 2022, had run out.

The statement dated September 29 indicated students were being fed only breakfast and supper which could take them up to September 30.

But the Ministry said its checks have revealed adequate supplies have been made to the schools in question.

It, however, noted it takes cognizance of recent disruptions within the food supply chain but assured parents and guardians that they have been addressed.

Below is the full statement: