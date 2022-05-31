Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has paid an unannounced visit to Sakafia Islamic Senior High School, located at Asokore Mampong.

This is the second time the Minister is paying an unannounced visit to a senior high school. Last two weeks, he paid a similar visit to the Afia Kobi Ampem Senior High School at Trabuom, also in the Ashanti Region.

In a post on Facebook, the Minister said he used the opportunity to inspect the kitchen and appreciate the staff for ensuring a smooth implementation of government’s Free SHS programme.

“I joined the student body for breakfast. Afterward, I moved to the science laboratory to inspect the new laboratory equipment recently supplied to the school. I also used the opportunity to monitor how the equipment are being used to support teaching and learning in the school.”

Dr Adutwum urged the students to take their studies seriously in order to excel in the WASSCE.

“I commended the gallant staff of Sakafia Islamic SHS for the great work they are doing for their students and the country as a whole,” he said.

Describing the visit as a fruitful one, he added, “I am looking forward to my next school visit.”