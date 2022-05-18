He is a man on mission and really cut out for the Education Ministry. From teaching in the classroom as Deputy Minister of Education and now as the substantive Minister, he is even taking his leadership higher.

On the May 15, 2022, not many would have expected the Education Minister to work, let alone pay unannounced visit to a school on a Sunday.

Rather refreshingly, this is what Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum did for the students of Afia Kobi Ampem Senior High School at Trabuom in the Ashanti Region.

The Minister visited the school to eat breakfast with the students to the utter surprise and amazement of the management of the school, staff and students alike.

Only time and eternity can tell humongous and indelible impact this single visit would make in the lives of the students of the school.

Beyond that, the morale of staff and management also was given a shot in the arm.