The Education City stadium in Doha – Qatar will host Ghana’s Pre-AFCON friendly against African Champions Algeria on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

The two African giants will test their strength against each other in preparation for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations which kicks off in Cameroon on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

The Education City stadium is located in Al Rayyan, Qatar and was built as a venue in time for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The stadium is located within several university campuses at the Qatar Foundation’s Education City.

Following the FIFA World Cup, the stadium will retain 25,000 seats for use by university athletic teams.

This multi-purpose sports facility hosted its first official match on September 3, 2020, in the 2020-21 Qatar Stars League season.

Algeria who won the FIFA Arab Cup two weeks ago are housed in Group E with Sierra Leone, Equatorial Guinea and Cote D’Ivoire.

The Black Stars Ghana will open their campaign against Morocco on Monday, January 10, 2022 before taking on Gabon and Comoros in Group C.