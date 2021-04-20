Ed Woodward has resigned as chairman of Manchester United.

Woodward’s resignation comes after Manchester United were heavily criticised by their own supporters for agreeing to join a breakaway European Super League.

Woodward’s decision to resign as Manchester United chairman comes after a tumultuous 48 hours following the announcement of a breakaway European Super League.

Legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson was among those to voice his opposition to the decision.

“Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football,” he told Reuters.

“Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners’ Cup, for a small provincial club in Scotland it was like climbing Mount Everest.”

The club were also heavily criticised by former player Gary Neville on Sky Sports, while current players Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw all made their displeasure known.