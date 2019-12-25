The 28-year-old paid himself £17.1 million in 2018 – that’s about £47,000 a day. We need a sit down. One of Ed’s companies, Ed Sheeran Limited, made a turnover of £32,645,445 in 2018, with pre-tax profits of £23,770,262.

This was £4 million down on 2017, but £13 million up on 2016 – so swings and roundabouts.

Ed, who is the director of the company, stated in his report ending 31 December 2018 that ordinary dividents were paid amounting £17,110,000, with the company’s net asset position evaluated at £9,713,389 – an increase of over £2 million from the previous year.

The report also shows that the ‘Shape Of You’ singer paid £4,506,139 in tax. He wrote: “The performance of the company is measured by reference to turnover and the level of artist activity.”

Revenue during the year remained stable on the prior year due to the continued exploitation of music recording and songwriting.

Going forward the company’s turnover is expected to remain strong but it will be dependent on the artist’s continued success.

