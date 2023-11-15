Ed Sheeran has donated 445 garments and accessories – including his underwear – to charity.

The items have been given to East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) shop in Framlingham, Suffolk, where the singer grew up, to raise vital funds.

Many of the items will be sold via auction on the charity’s eBay site, with bidding opening later this week.

Kevin Clements, EACH director of fundraising and communications, said: “It’s an extraordinary gesture.”

As well as socks and boxers, the donation includes a variety of clothes, Ipswich Town merchandise, belts, bags and hats.

“Garments will not be washed or ironed – they will be sold as received,” said a statement from the charity, which also confirmed about half of the underwear had been worn by Sheeran.

Each sold item will also be accompanied by a signed letter of authenticity.

“He has fans all over the world and these donations will undoubtedly cause a stir. It’s going to be exciting and fascinating to see how things pan out” said Mr Clements.

EACH will release 186 items this year over three auctions, starting on 16 November, 26 November and 3 December.

Another 239 will be listed in a second sale early next year, with the remaining 20 being reserved for new EACH shop openings.

With a starting price of £9.99 for each item, Mr Clements said: “His generosity will raise thousands of pounds for our wonderful charity.”

The charity cares for children with life-threatening conditions and supports their families across Suffolk, Norfolk, Cambridgeshire and Essex.

“We realise how lucky we are. It’s invaluable and helps raise the profile of the vital care we provide to local children and families,” continued Mr Clements.

Sheeran previously donated his clothes to the charity in 2014 – the same year he became an ambassador – which raised £7,500.