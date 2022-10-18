A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has charged communicators of the party to focus on things being done to bring respite to Ghanaians.

According to him, in the wake of the economic crisis, this is not the time to play politics of equalisation with the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) on issues such as inflation, interest rates and cedi depreciation.

In series of tweets, he said all Ghanaians care about now is “how to make ends meet” and not which government did more projects.

He tweeted: “NPP shouldn’t play the politics of equalisation with the NDC on inflation, interest rates & cedi depreciation. The world is facing an economic crisis like never before in peace time. Ghana has been hit very hard because our economic recovery was being delicately managed pre-COVID.

“This is not election year, so don’t treat Ghanaians like voters but citizens. Politics of comparisons works when elections are before us. Right now people just care about how to make ends meet. Use your energy in showing what is being done to bring relief.”

