Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has warned the media to be cautious and disseminate accurate information regarding the current economic crisis and its debt exchange programme to avert any unnecessary panic among investors.

He said this during the launch of Ghana’s Domestic Debt Exchange programme on Monday, December 5.

Mr Ofori-Atta emphasised that government will rely on the media for education, hence the need for them to provide the public with the right information.

“This debt exchange provides an orderly way to put our economy back on track. These efforts will be complemented by fiscal measures to protect the neediest and most vulnerable in society.

“Government expects overwhelming support to this exchange and in truth the success of this necessary endeavor, hence, public co operation. That will also mean the media will help in disseminating the right information to economic actors. We are all in this together and we intend to get out of this together,” he said.

Mr Ofori-Atta was optimistic that with the help of the media and support of Ghanaians, the country will overcome these current challenges in the near future.

“We have surmounted various challenges in the past, we are a resilient society together we can do this,” he added.