A vehicle belonging to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), has crushed a 35-year-old motor rider to death on the Nkwanta Brewaniase road in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti region.

The deceased has been identified as Kwame Dzobone.

Witnesses say the incident occurred in the late afternoon of Tuesday following a collision between the Nkwanta South Municipal ECG Nissan vehicle with the registration number GN 1599-15 and the motorbike.

The residents told Adom News the ECG vehicle was heading to Ho from Nkwanta with the driver speeding.

It abruptly rammed into the motorbike, killing the rider instantly.

The residents alleged this is the third time an ECG vehicle has killed somebody in the area, hence will call on the police to deal with this driver accordingly.

The Nkwanta South Municipal Police Crime Officer, ASP Lawrence Wiafi, who confirmed the incident said investigations are underway.

He explained the driver is on the run, adding they expect him to report himself as soon as possible.

