The Electricity Company Ghana (ECG) has announced that it will undertake planned maintenance works to improve service delivery in the Tema Region.

Areas to be affected as a result of the exercise are Tema Communities 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and Ashaiman Middle East.

The ECG, in a notice, indicated that the work is scheduled to start on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 from 10:00am to 4:00pm.

The power supply company noted that, “ECG regrets the inconvenience that will arise out of this exercise.”

