Staff of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) will be given police escorts to work in the Yilo and Manya Krobo municipalities in the Eastern Region.

This follows the volatile environment due to the continuous agitations by some residents in the area against ECG.

Public Relations Officer of ECG, Tema region, Sekyiwaa Mensah, revealed this on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday.

Over the years, residents of the two municipalities have kicked against what they claim to be huge electricity tariffs, accusing the ECG of deliberately attempting to short-change them.

A group calling itself United Krobo Foundation, which led a demonstration in the area, said they no longer want to be ECG customers.

Due to this threat, ECG shut down its district office at Somanya as part of measures to protect the lives of its staff and property.

The Yilo and Manya Krobo residents slept in darkness for a week due to what the ECG claims were faults in their transformers.

But the electricity was restored on Sunday, December 12, 2021 bringing relief to business owners and agitated residents.

However, residents, who want to pay their electricity bills, would have to travel to ECG’s newly commissioned office at Juapong in the Volta Region.

This, according to madam Mensah, will be the status quo until management decides otherwise.

When customers want their faulty meters to be checked, she said the staff will be given police escort for protection.

“We don’t want to put the lives of our staff in danger so the police have agreed to offer protection if they have to work in Yilo or Manya Krobo,” she said.

She added that, they are still engaging the chiefs and opinion leaders in both communities to settle the outstanding issues.