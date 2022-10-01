The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) says the vending challenges customers are facing with the prepaid metering system across the country have been resolved.

The company in statement urged customers to visit their nearest vending points and all ECG Districts offices from tomorrow, Sunday, October 2, 2022 to purchase electricity credits.

The time is 9:00am to 4:00pm.

There have been interruptions in the purchase of electricity credits by customers using both new and old prepaid metres in parts of the country.

Some customers in Volta, Takoradi, Tema, Cape Coast, Kasoa, Winneba, Swedru, Koforidua, Nkawkaw and Tafo have been affected.

Following this, the ECG clarified on Wednesday that the anomaly is a result of some technical challenges which are being resolved.

Below is the statement from the power company: