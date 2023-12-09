The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has paid $30 million out of the $60 million debt owed Independent power producer, Sunon Asogli Power Limited.

ECG Managing Director, Samuel Dubik Mahama disclosed in an interview on Accra-based Citi News.

“Sunon Asogli has received $30 million from the government of Ghana and the conversations are far advanced for a second tranche of another $30 million to be paid to them and as it stands now, Sunon Asogli has always been an integral part of our growth,” he said.

The part payment comes after ECG management announced plans to meet the power producer to deliberate on payment plans.

Asogli shut down on Monday, December 4, citing the government’s delay in honouring its financial obligations to power plants as the reason.

However, the decision was suspended for a week following an assurance from the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, for the clearance of the debt.

Mr Mahama also assured that measures have been put in place for the remaining $30 million to be paid without delayed as he pledged their commitment to strength relationships with all IPPs..

“They are one of the first IPPs and they have always treated Ghana fairly when it comes to how they have structured their PPAs, they are very good partners that we intend to grow with so we have even come up with a new way to renegotiate our outstanding PPA to make it much more efficient and cheaper for the good people of Ghana,” he noted.

