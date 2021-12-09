The people of Yilo and Manya Krobo in the Eastern Region will have to endure the power crisis for a while since there is no end in sight.

This is because, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) cannot guarantee the safety and integrity of their transformers to transmit power to communities in the area.

The Public Relations Officer of the ECG, Tema Region, Sekyiwaa Mensah, revealed this in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Wednesday.

She explained that, most of the transformers have been compromised which can cause fire or even death in people’s homes.

“We have lost four transformers in the Krobo area. One near the St. Martin’s Hospital was set ablaze and we suspect it was deliberate,” the ECG Tema Region Public Relations Officer stated.

Their aim as a public service provider, she stressed, is to provide safe, quality and reliable power across the country.

However, in the case of the Yilo and Lower Manya Krobo areas, she said ECG engineers have warned of dire consequences if the system is not overhauled.

“Until our engineers are assured of the integrity of the system, management has decided that, there will be an outage,” she added.

Play attached audio for more: