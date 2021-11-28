More than 50 households at Kasoa in the Central Region have been disconnected from the national grid by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) as part of a campaign against power theft.

The power distribution company also threatened to drag persons engaged in power theft to court.

The Central Regional Revenue Protection Manager for ECG, Engineer Ebenezer Yaw Fiadoh, said the illegal practice was adversely affecting the operations and revenue of his outfit.

“This is affecting our revenue, making it difficult to manage the company. If we are denied this revenue then it affects our operations in the first place and the workers because we are paid out of this revenue.

“I will blame the landlords because the houses belong to them, and they should also bear in my mind that there is a law that says that if they don’t pay, we can take you to court and also be sued,” he told Citi News.