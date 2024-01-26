The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced it will between February 1 and 15 embark on an operation dubbed “No Free Consumption”.

The operation according to the power supplier is to get people who are consuming electricity for free to pay for it.

In view of this exercise, ECG in a statement has said its regional and district offices will operate with lean staff to provide essential services to customers.

During the exercise, the team will among other things “Update customer details, collect arrears and disconnect for non-payment,” portions of the statement read.

