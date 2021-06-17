The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has cautioned its customers about some fraudulent activities by some faceless persons regarding the payment of electricity bills.

In a statement issued by the company, it said, “these fraudsters call, send SMS or WhatsApp messages to unsuspecting customers, demanding payments for various services including service connection and electricity consumed, through mobile money (MOMO) transactions.”

Alerting its customers to be wary, the statement said apart from the customer personally initiating transactions through the ECG Power Mobile App or shortcode *226#, “ECG will not demand payments for services through mobile money.”

The ECG has, therefore, cautioned its customers to be on the alert while it collaborates with security agencies to bring perpetrators to book.

“Customers are strongly advised to make payments for all ECG-related services to ECG cashiers and obtain receipts accordingly,” the statement read in part.

Read full statement below: