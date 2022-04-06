The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has explained that the power outages witnessed today, April 6, in some parts of the country, particularly the Greater Accra Region, is as a result of the major rainstorm accompanied with strong winds.

In a circular, ECG indicated that its engineers are working assiduously to rectify the faults and restore power supply.

According to the Company, there could be electrical conductors lying on the ground due to the magnitude of the downpour.

In view of this, ECG has cautioned members of the general public “to be extremely careful not to touch or step on loose or fallen electrical conductors.”

Citizens encountering outages and loosen or fallen conductors can reach out to ECG on its social media handles @ECGOfficial on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to be resolved.

Below is the full statement: