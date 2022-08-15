Residents of the Yilo and Manya Krobo municipalities of the Eastern region may soon heave a sigh of relief, as the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has begun maintenance works on its substation in the area.

Hundreds of residents have been in the dark for almost three weeks due to a stand-off between some youth groups and the ECG.

The latest decision comes after series of meetings with all stakeholders including the ECG on ways to find an amicable solution to the current impasse.

Municipal Chief Executive for Lower Manya Krobo, Simon Tetteh, said he is hopeful power will be restored in the shortest possible time.

“Now that the transformers are being repaired, we are highly expectant that power will be restored. We hope no other development forestalls this. It has not been easy these past weeks.

“We are just urging our people to remain calm because the matter is being resolved and very soon we will see an end to the blackouts we are experiencing.”

There have been tensions between the resident and the ECG in recent times over the installation of prepaid metres.

There were reports suggesting that there were gunshots targeted at workers of ECG who were in the community to disconnect power from the main transformer which was serving a number of illegally connected homes in the area.

The development, which is fast becoming a matter of safety and security, has attracted the attention of all stakeholders who have since sought a speedy resolution to the issue.