President Akufo-Addo has appointed Samuel Dubik Masubir Mahama as Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

He is expected to take over at the helm after the statutory retirement of the outgoing boss, Kwame Agyeman–Budu.

Earlier on May 12, the ECG’s Deputy Managing Director responsible for sales, customer service and finance, Jones Ofori–Addo was made Acting Managing Director of ECG while government finalises the hunt for a substantive officer.

Acting ECG MD, Jones Ofori–Addo

In the letter announcing the substantive nomination on May 13, the Presidency urged the Energy Ministry to trigger necessary modalities to facilitate Samuel Mahama’s regularisation in accordance with Company Act, 2019 (Act 992).

Kwame Agyeman-Budu is expected to step down by Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

Outgoing ECG MD, Kwame Agyeman-Budu retires May 17, 2022.

Prior to this, Samuel Mahama was a non-executive Director at the ECG.

He has previously worked as a non-executive director at GIHOC Distilleries, Country representative for Gulfsouth Forest Products, Partner at Dubik & Associates, Wilkins Engineering among others.

He is a legal practitioner and a graduate of the University of Ghana.