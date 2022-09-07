The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has apologised for the inconveniences some customers have experienced since the implementation of the PURC-approved tariff.

In a statement, the power distribution company admitted that some prepaid meters – BOT, ALPHA and E-CASH – were not responding accurately to power purchased by customers due to the date functionality drifts in these prepaid meters.

The Company, however, noted that the “technical challenge has been identified and corrected accordingly.”

Notwithstanding, prepaid customers’ meters run into negative balances after purchasing electricity.

According to ECG, technicians will visit the affected premises to remedy the situation.

“The ECG Help Desks in all our district offices will be working throughout the week including weekends to address all challenges regarding the prepaid meters.

“Once again, we apologise for the inconvenience caused to our affected cherished customers,” the company noted.

