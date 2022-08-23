The Electoral Commission (EC) has dismissed claims of inviting spiritualists to Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meetings to cast out supposed demons.

“The attention of the Electoral Commission has been drawn to a statement made by Mr Asiedu Nketiah, General Secretary of the NDC, to the effect that the Chairperson of the Commission, Mrs Jean Mensa, brought spiritualists to an IPAC meeting to cast out demons,” the EC noted in a statement.

According to the electoral body, the statement is untrue and never occurred.

“For the information of the General Public, this is untrue. It never occurred. IPAC meetings are meant to discuss issues relating to Ghana’s Electoral System. This is exactly what occurs there. IPAC meetings are attended by Political Parties, Civil Society and Development Partners,” it added.

The commission has, therefore, in a statement urged the public to disregard the allegations, challenging the NDC Chief scribe to prove his claims.

Below is the statement: