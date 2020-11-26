The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced the publication of the special voters’ list for the December 7 polls.

The special voting list is to pave way for individuals who will perform special duties on December 7 vote ahead of the big day.

It covers security, media personnel, and election officials who will be unable to vote at the polling stations where they registered.

The EC, in a statement, noted that the list is available on its website for the individuals who fall within the set categories to check their names.

It added soft copies of the special voters’ register have been provided to the representatives of organisations participating in the exercise to enable their members to verify their details and locations ahead of time.

Meanwhile, the special voting exercise has been scheduled for Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

Read the full statement below: