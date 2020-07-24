The Electoral Commission (EC) has said that it has put in place further arrangements for more specialised groups of citizens to participate in the ongoing voters registration exercise.

A press statement released by the commission revealed that “Beginning Saturday 25th July, 2020, all applicants who are 50 years and above can visit any of the EC’s district offices across the country to register for their Voters ID Card”.

The EC added that the list has also been extended to include health workers and all categories of security personnel, once they are able to show proof of identification to registration officials assigned to the various district offices of the Commission with the aim of assisting the various categories of persons to go through the exercise.

READ ALSO:

Electoral Commission reacts to NDC allegations

NDC walks out of Electoral Commission’s technical meeting on new voters register

The commission further urged all persons in the above listed groups to take advantage of this opportunity to get registered while appealing to all eligible voters to “complement its efforts to raise awareness about this latest arrangement, for the success of the 2020 voters registration exercise”