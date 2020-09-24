he Electoral Commission has debunked allegations made by the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, John Mahama that the institution has deliberately removed the names of some electorates.

This comes after Mr Mahama described the anomalies in the ongoing exhibition exercise as a purposeful act by the Commission to prevent the 2020 elections from being a free and fair election.

However, in a statement issued on Wednesday, the Commission stressed that the allegations are false.

“The Commission has, from the beginning of the compilation of the Voters Register, lived up to its motto: Fairness, Transparency and Accountability.”

The Electoral Commission, therefore, noted that it will be absurd for it to go contrary to its own slogan to disrupt the democratic process in the country.

It noted that the law recognizes the fact that the registration process is not foolproof, as such the Law (CI 91) makes provision for the exhibition exercise for the sole purpose of addressing any anomalies in the provisional register.

“In a nutshell, the Exhibition Exercise provides an opportunity to Stakeholders to unearth problems with the Register for the purpose of fixing it.

“This is exactly what the Electoral Commission is doing. We are fixing the issues unearthed. We assure the Public that the Commission is working to ensure that the margin of error with the Voters Register is negligible.”

Meanwhile, the NDC flagbearer has announced that he will on Thursday speak to the nation from the NDC Headquarters in Accra.

The press briefing which has been slated for 1 pm will focus on the integrity challenges of the electoral process and unfolding events.