The Electoral Commission late Tuesday night said it was waiting to receive collation of results from two remaining regions to enable it declare the presidential election results.

In a statement it issued apologizing for its inability to declare the elections results by 5pm as it had previously promised, the Commission said it has so far received collated results from 14 regions and is working with agents of political parties at its national collation centre at its head office to complete the exercise.

The EC consequently called on the public to remain calm as the political party agents are reviewing all results prior to certification by the chairperson of the Commission, who is the returning officer for the presidential election.

It said it intends to publish all the results on its website.