Ebusua Dwarfs have confirmed the appointment of James Kuuku Dadzie as their new head coach ahead of the ongoing campaign.

The former Black Queens coach replaces Ernest Thompson-Quartey who left the club before their league fixture against AshantiGold SC over the weekend.

The Crabs were edged out narrowly by 1-0 in the hands of the Miners at the Len Clay Stadium last Sunday with Seth Osei scoring the only goal in the second-half finish.

The ‘Abontoa Bontoa’ outfit recently enjoyed a three-game unbeaten run drawing to Dreams and then recording crucial victories over Liberty Professionals and Aduana Stars leaving them 12th on the league log with 34 points.

The former Black Stars defender is expected to right all the wrongs for now and ensure he saves the team from going to relegation by the end of the campaign.

Ebusua Dwarfs will look to recover from their slim loss last week, as they host Inter Allies in match-week 30 of the Ghana Premier League.