Easter in Ghana is another time of fun, even though the hype surrounding the celebrations is not as loud as that of Christmas, it’s a sure moment of great fun for party-goers.

While some of the events take place outside of the country’s capital, the majority of them are focused here in Accra, so revellers will undoubtedly be overwhelmed with options this year.

Here is a list of some of the activities you can enjoy this Easter season which starts from tomorrow, Good Friday.

Make a date with Kwahu Paragliding (Good Friday to Easter Monday)

The Kwahu Paragliding has become an international event which attracts hundreds of tourists and gives them memorable experiences during the Easter festivities.

This year’s edition will take place from tomorrow, Friday, April 7, to Monday, April 10 with Seven Tandem Pilots driving you through the Odweanoma Mountain to the Nkawkaw Stadium.

The time is 9:00a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day and interested patrons who wish to fly will pay GH¢950.

Harvest Praise (Friday, April 7)

Harvest Praise concert comes off at the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA) Auditorium, Legon, Accra on Good Friday, April 7.

On the night, patrons will be treated to a time of top-notch Gospel music as renowned international Gospel singer Don Moen invades the nation as the concert’s headlining act.

Additionally, a number of surprise Gospel artistes from Ghana will join Nigeria’s Moses Bliss and singer of the popular Bigger Everyday, to add to the bliss.

Lyrika Poetry and Music Night (Saturday, April 8)

Join the Lyrika Club International on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at The Cosmopolitan, Dzorwulu for a fun-filled yet relaxing and amazing experience of poetry recitals fleshed with music.

What to expect on the night? It will be a night of poetry and music performances, charades, networking, drinks, while savouring your favourite burgers, quesadillas, pizzas, salads, cocktails, juices, jollof, chicken wings, among others.

Remedi Praise 2023 (Saturday, April 8)



For Gospel lovers, the third edition of the annual thanksgiving programme, Remedi Praise, scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the New Life Orphanage Home, Nungua, Accra is your best bet.

This year’s Remedi Praise 2023, will see some of the magnificent ministers in the Gospel fraternity such as Piesie Esther, Selina Boateng and MOGmusic mount the stage to perform and minister.

Also performing on the day is Prophet Joseph Atarah, Daakyehene, Papa Owura, Yaw Kwakye, Rose Adjei, Mama Boat, Elizabeth Turkson and Magnus Music.

Basket Mouth Unprovoked (Saturday, April 8)



The Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) will on Saturday, April 8, play host to a comedy show, Basket Mouth Unprovoked, headlined by award-winning Nigerian comedian, Basket Mouth.

Basket Mouth is set to distribute thrills to patrons to a night filled with side-splitting jokes and witty humour. He takes the stage in Ghana for an unforgettable comedy show alongside other great acts in the comedy space such as OB Amponsah. Patrons are warned of doubling up with loads of laughter.

Anibué Fashion Show (Saturday, April 8)

This Easter, you are not left out of the fun if you are a fashion aficionado!.

The Anibué Fashion Show comes off this holiday season at the Treehouse Restaurant in Accra to offer a great fashion experience with some of your favourite designers from all over Africa displaying various styles, so your Easter break won’t be boring.

Afro Paradise (Sunday, April 9)



It will be a gents and ladies affairs as one of UK’s favourite Afrobeats parties, Afro Paradise returns to Ghana for the ultimate Easter party.

The event, which will take place at the Garage, East Legon, promises an epic night and so if you want to catch the vibe and dance the night away, that’s your hub.

Easter Invasion Concert (Sunday, April 9)

The vibes man, Darko Vibes, will invade Mallam-Gbawe with his Easter Invasion Concert on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023 at the Mallam Main Trotro Station (behind Melcom).

The show is his appreciation to the community for holding him down and supporting his craft.

The free concert will see patrons have a swell time as he storms the venue with other surprise acts who will grace the stage with some jam-packed performances.

Essi Music Concert (Sunday, April 9)

On Easter Sunday, April 9, all roads lead to Becky Kay Bar & Restaurant in Cape Coast in the Central Region when songstress, Essi Music, headlines her concert dubbed Essi Music Rituals with Pacs Band.

At the event scheduled to start at 7:00p.m., Essi will be backed by the Pacs Band to dish out delightful tunes.

The upcoming show will feature a plethora of tunes across diverse genres of music to satisfy patrons on the night.

The Mirror Ball Jam (Sunday, April 9)

It’s back, the Mirror Ball is back and it is happening at The Underbridge, East Legon, on Sunday, April 9.

The event dubbed Denim Dance, which will be a night of pure mature fun, will see The Authority, DJ Blow and Friends treat patrons to good old skuul music in a beautiful atmosphere.

Dress code for the Denim Dance which starts at 9p.m. is a white top over blue jeans and the first 100 guests to arrive will get free Jabali cocktails to set the night off.

The Mirror Ball, a total recall of the good old times, is sponsored by Jabali, with support from Atlantis 87.9 FM, Dede’s Classics, Le Blonde Cheveux and powered by Syphex V.

Adumasa Kokonte Party (Monday, April 10)

Nana Ansah Kwao IV and the people of his little republic Akwamu Adumasa will once again host Kokonte Party as party of activities to mark the Easter festivities on Monday, April 10, at Adumasa in the Eastern Region.

The event brings together not only indigenes of Adumasa but also many others who love konkonte which has many nicknames. Whether you call it ‘chris brown’, f’ace the wall’, ‘lapiiwa’ or ‘abitie’, Adumasa will serve your favourite kokonte teamed with a variety of soups and sauces.

Previous Kokonte Party events have been lit and the upcoming one promises to be same and even bigger. So, pin the day down and don’t miss out.