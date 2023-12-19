At least 95 people died and another 220 have been injured following an earthquake in north-west China on Monday, state media report.

The quake struck in Gansu province around midnight (16:00 GMT), damaging buildings both there and in the neighbouring province of Qinghai.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) says the quake had a magnitude of 5.9 and a depth of 10km (six miles).

Rescue efforts were under way early on Tuesday morning.

The country’s central government has dispatched teams of rescue workers to assist local emergency personnel.

State media agency Xinhua says 86 people were killed and 96 were injured in Gansu, while nine more were killed and 124 were injured in Qinghai.

Footage from the region showed rescuers searching through the rubble of collapsed buildings and debris on the floor of rooms whose ceilings had partially collapsed.

Power and water supplies have also been disrupted in parts of the region.

China sits in a region where a number of tectonic plates – notably the Eurasian, Indian and Pacific plates – meet, and is particularly prone to earthquakes.

Last September, more than 60 people were killed when a 6.6-magnitude quake hit the southwestern Sichuan province.