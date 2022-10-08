Inter Milan sealed their first league win since mid-September as the Nerazzurri defeated Sassuolo 2-1 at the MAPEI Stadium to move up to seventh place in the Serie A table.

The Nerazzurri came into the game off the back of two straight league defeats, and also lost to Sassuolo last time the two sides met.

After a scrappy first-half with a distinct lack of clear-cut chances for both teams, Inter took the lead just before the break.

Edin Dzeko notched his 100th Serie A goal as he poked home a low volley from inside the six-yard box past Sassuolo goalkeeper Andrea Consigli.

The Neroverdi started the second half on top, and in the 60th minute, Alessio Donisi’s side were back on level terms.

Rogerio’s cross from the left flank was expertly finished on the volley by Davide Frattesi.

However, the visitors found their eventual winner 15 minutes later, as Dzeko scored his second of the game, placing a thumping header past Consigli from Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s cross to secure a vital win for Simone Inzaghi’s side.