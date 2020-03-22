Paulo Dybala has confirmed that he and his girlfriend have both tested positive for coronavirus, making him the third Juventus player to catch the disease.

With football cancelled across Europe and Italy the worst affected country in Europe, the Argentine joins his team-mates Blaise Matuidi and Daniele Rugani in contracting the illness.

He and his girlfriend have both tested positive and are currently self-isolating, following guidelines, despite being asymptomatic.

READ ALSO

“Hi everyone, I just wanted to inform you that we have received the results for the Covid-19 test and both Oriana and I have tested positive,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Luckily we are in perfect conditions. Thanks for your messages.”

A Juventus statement added: “Paulo Dybala has undergone medical tests that revealed a positive result for Coronavirus-COVID19.

“He has been in voluntary home isolation since Wednesday 11 March. He will continue to be monitored, following the usual regime. He is well and is asymptomatic.”