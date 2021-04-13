General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has charged the Akufo-Addo government to come clean on the current power crisis in the country.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia said the recent erratic power supply, known in local parlance as ‘dumsor’, is due to huge debts owed the power transmission and distribution companies.

Ghanaians have been breathing on the neck of government over the intermittent power supply across the country.

The electricity transmission company, Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) has explained the current power outage is due to upgrade of their transmission lines.

But, Mr Nketia on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday said the claim by GRIDCo is false.

He said in doing the upgrade, the engineers will not replace the existing transmission lines with new ones so that claim is just to mislead Ghanaians.

He said the weak financial situation is to blame for the delay in the upgrade of the transmission lines which has now resulted in ‘dumsor.’

General Mosquito, as he is affectionately called, explained that the power companies have accumulated debts after the Akufo-Addo government reduced electricity prices ahead of the 2020 general election.

He cited how the Electricity Company of Ghana and GRIDCo had accumulated GH¢4 billion and GH¢600 million debts respectively due to the decision by the government to buttress his point.

The NDC scribe could not fathom why government is denying the existence of the problem when it is very clear for all to see.

“Leadership must be honest and forthright. Share the problem with the population to get some solutions,” he stressed.

Mr Nketia said until government invests more in the energy sector, Ghanaians will continue to sleep in darkness.