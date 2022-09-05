Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, has eulogised Pan-Africanist, William Edward Burghardt Du Bois.

In a statement to mark the Golden Jubilee of his passing, she described him as someone who stood for true equality and emancipation.

“What W.E.B Du Bois did for the emancipation of the African and to seek true equity and emancipation for all peoples across the world should not be forgotten,” the MP stressed.

Dr Agyeman-Rawlings urged Ghanaians to honour the memory of W.E.B Du Bois by joining forces to appreciate “our history and use it as an inspiration and motivation to develop our rich continent.”

Below is the full statement:

It is an honour to make a statement to mark the Golden Jubilee of the passing of Dr William Edward Burghardt Du Bois, popularly referred to as W.E.B Du Bois.

A civil rights activist, Pan-Africanist, author, historian and peace activist, W.E.B Du Bois dedicated his long life to fight against racism, against wars and conflicts, seeking peace in a world that was full of division and discord at the time.

His passing on 27th August 1963 in Ghana, was evident of his desire to seek equity and unity across the world. He was also keen on ensuring that that the rest of the world recognized Africa, a continent rich in diverse resources, including the oft-unappreciated human resource.

The establishment of the W.E.B Du Bois Memorial Centre was no accident. More significant was the site for the centre – Where he lived before he died. It was in recognition of the personal sacrifices the eminent personality had made in seeking the recognition of Africa and the clamp down on racism.

President Jerry John Rawlings, my father – may his soul rest in peace – who was the Head of State at the time, led the process of establishing the Memorial Centre. As a Pan-Africanist himself, President Rawlings was eager to recognize all who had sacrificed significantly to lift the image of Africa and seek global recognition and development of the continent. W.E.B. Du Bois was such an exceptional example.

The commemoration of the Pan African Festival of Arts and Culture (PANAFEST) and Emancipation Day which were all birthed during the PNDC era to commemorate African history, unification, slavery and emancipation were all part of a concerted effort by the government of President Rawlings aided by significant others such as Efua Sutherland and Mohammed Ben Abdalllah to promote and enhance Pan-Africanism and global African unity, while boosting tourism with the wealth of historical infrastructure that Ghana boasts of on the issue of slavery and colonization.

Years ago I visited Namibia. The Southern African country, one of the youngest on the continent, won independence in 1990. When I visited one of the museums in Windhoek, the capital, I was moved by the use of simple technology to tell the story of Namibian Independence and the bitter battles that were fought with their German occupiers which eventually led to their Independence.

I make reference to this because 50 years after the passing of Dr. Du Bois, 65 years after Independence and 62 years after Du Bois joined Ghana to celebrate the attainment of a Republican status, we have to confess there is a lot more to do to highlight our history, not only as a source of tourism, but as a source of education and inspiration to our youth.

What W.E.B Du Bois did for the emancipation of the African and to seek true equity and emancipation for all peoples across the world should not be forgotten. What Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah did towards the Independence and Emancipation of Ghana cannot receive token recognition, likewise what Jerry John Rawlings did for the Ghana’s political development and African renaissance cannot be hearsay.

With minimal technology we can enhance the history of this country in a manner that will inspire all to join the struggle to develop our country Ghana and Africa, the continent.

As we commemorate the 50th anniversary of the passing of the this illustrious man who dedicated his life to uplift our souls, let us honour his memory by joining forces to appreciate our history and use it as an inspiration and motivation to develop our rich continent.

May the soul of Dr. William Edward Burghardt Du Bois rest in peace. Rest in peace, Mrs. Shirley Graham Dubois.