A driver’s conductor has sustained some severe injuries after the vehicle he was riding in was involved in a near-fatal accident on the Kintampo highway.

The accident occurred a few meters from the Kintampo market off the Tamale road Thursday, July 3, 2020.

According to witnesses, an OA bus with registration number GR 6989-14 with passengers from Accra en route to Bolga wanted to overtake an articulator truck with registration number AS 4407 V.

The truck, meanwhile, was veering off the highway to stop at a nearby fuel station.

Upon realising the precarious situation he found himself in, the OA bus driver decided to avoid overtaking the truck but it was too late, they told Adom News. The vehicles collided side by side and veered off the highway lanes.

The Police and Ambulance Service were quick to arrive at the scene. They rescued passengers trapped in the OA bus and gave them first aid treatment; they weren’t badly wounded.

However, the mate had suffered some severe injuries and had to be rushed to the Kintampo Government Hospital. He is in a stable condition.

All other passengers are safe with a few sustaining minor injuries.