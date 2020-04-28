A 20-year-old driver’s mate, who threatened to kill his mother for refusing to give him ‘chop’ money has been sentenced to five years imprisonment by the Nkawie Circuit Court.

Maxwell Agyei pleaded guilty to the charge and was convicted on his own plea by the court presided by Mr Johnson Abbey.

Prosecuting, Detective Chief Inspector Comfort Amankwaa told the court that, the complainant, Madam Afia Krah was the mother of the convict and stays with him at Esaaso, near Adankwame in the Atwima-Nwabiagya North District.

She said on April 07 this year, Agyei demanded some money from his mother but she told him, she would not be able to give because she was unable to go to market due to the restrictions on movement by the government to fight covid-19.

The prosecution said Agyei became furious, pulled a knife from his pocket and threatened to stab his mother to death.

He said the woman took to her heels and rushed to the Adankwame Police station, where she sought refuge and made a complaint.

Chief Inspector Amankwaa said Agyei was arrested and after investigations, he was charged and brought before the court.