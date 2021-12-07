Commercial drivers in the Ashanti Region have reacted to the reduction of 15p on fuel prices at GOIL filling station in the country.

Drivers embarked on strike Monday due to hike in fuel prices in the country, forcing the government to take steps to reduce fuel prices at the state-owned GOIL.

However, some drivers in Kumasi told Joy News that they were unsatisfied with the reduction rate:

A driver said “15p reduction in fuel prices will not make an impact on our businesses. Fuel prices have gone up about 10 times this year and it is only GOIL that has

educed the price,” one of the drivers said.

Another added “I do not see the essence of the reduction by 15p. We should unite and embark on a strike to demand the reduction in fuel prices.

“We should forget about our political affiliation and do the needful.

“At least a gallon should be reduced to GHC20, the price of fuel keeps going up every day which has affected our rounds.”

Click to watch video: