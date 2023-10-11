The Tarkwa District Magistrate’s Court has fined a 35-year-old driver, Prince Addo, GH¢2,400 for careless and inconsiderate driving and causing harm to Kwaku Obeng, now deceased.

In default, he will serve two years imprisonment in hard labour.

The court, presided over by Mrs Hathia Ama Manu, also ordered the convict to pay GH￠10,000 by October 31, 2023, as compensation to the family of Obeng, who was 45-year-old.

Addo pleaded guilty to the charges.

Police Chief Inspector Veronica Tibson, prosecuting, said at about 1130 hours on April 30, this year, the convict was driving a Tamsa C12 bus, with registration number GT 5620-20 from Tarkwa towards Sunyani with 50 passengers on board.

On reaching Wassa Nananko, he said Addo knocked down Obeng, who was crossing the road, and he died on the spot.

On May 1, 2023, a medical officer at the Wassa Akropong Government Hospital,

Dr Yaw Prince Asante, performed a post-mortem on the deceased and gave the cause of death as severe head injury.

Chief Inspector Tibson said a vehicle examiner at the Dunkwa-On-Offin office of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), after assessment, said the brakes and electrical systems, tyres and gear mechanism of the vehicle were in good condition prior to the accident.

After investigation, a duplicate docket was prepared and forwarded to the Attorney General’s Office at Sekondi for study advice, who advised that the accused be charged with the offences.