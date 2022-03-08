The Managing Director (MD) of Dredge Masters Limited (DML), Captain Ansar Ahmed Khan, has been inducted into the Corporate Ghana Hall of Fame Awards 2022 at the plush Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, Accra.

He was presented with a plaque in recognition of his induction into the Corporate Ghana Hall of Fame.

The induction of the MD of DML into the Hall Fame is in recognition of his significant contribution to especially Ghana’s environmental sanitation space.

The award was organised by The Business Executive on Friday, March 4, 2022, and it was graced by top CEOs, chairmen and chairpersons.

The Corporate Ghana Hall of Fame is a flagship forum of top-tier executives conceptualised as a grouping of selected current and former chairmen and chairpersons, and overall top CEOs in Ghana’s business sectors who individually and collectively contribute to the growth of corporate Ghana.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the ceremony, Captain Khan thanked the organisers for the honour done him and dedicated the award to his family, Jospong Group of Companies (JGC) and his staff members.

He used the occasion to also express appreciation to JGC for its immense support for dredging and environmental sanitation in general.

Earlier, in a welcome address, the Chairman of Corporate Ghana Hall of Fame, Kwasi Abeasi, who was a former Board Chairman of Ghana Investment Promotion Council (GIPC), said the Corporate Ghana Hall of Fame Awards recognises and celebrates the professional accomplishments of outstanding chairmen, chairpersons and distinguished CEOs of the corporate community.

Other inductees

Among prominent personalities who were also inducted into the Corporate Ghana Hall of Fame were the current Chairman of HSOP, Dr. Derick Amoateng; President of Ghana Employers Association, Daniel Acheampong; Board Chairman of Norpalm Ghana Limited, Dr. Kwwme Sarpong, and; founder of Asanka University College of Design and Technology, Kwabena Asante Asare.

The rest were the CEO of DHL Global Forwarding West Africa and Country Head for Ghana, Serigne Ndanck Mbaye; Chairman of Ruma Fertility and Specialist Hospital, Dr. Rudolf Kantum Adageba; General Manager of Ridge Royal Hotel, Mr. Samuel Obiri Oduman; Commissioner of Insurance, Justice Ofori, the reigning CEO of the year 2021 of the Ghana Leadership Awards, who is also the CEO of Envaserv Research Consult Dr. Emmanuel Lamptey; Managing Director and Chairman of MINECON Resources and Services Limited, Daniel Kenneth Bansah, and; Manager of Adjafash Company Ltd., Prince Williams.

About Dredge Masters

Dredge Masters Limited is a subsidiary of Jospong Group of Companies that offer cutting-edge modern technological dredging services in Ghana and across the African continent.

As a leading provider of cutting-edge modern technological dredging services, Dredge Masters utilises the best industry techniques to eliminate the potential for design failures and expedite its time to clients. The company has expertise in the following areas: lake dredging, land reclamation among others.