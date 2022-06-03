Amuzu Agbodzalu Williams the Head of ‘Nogokpo shrine’ says Nogokpo has a Court with a nine-member panel that sits on matters every Saturday to judge and review cases brought by the people.

The ‘Nogokpo Shrine’ is a well-known and revered shrine in the Volta region where people from and around the region go to seek help and redress for their problems.

Speaking on GTV Breakfast Show, Amuzu Williams said the young man who died by the strike of lightning some days ago was left untouched because by tradition if it’s the gods that killed the person, and one touches the dead body, the person will be in trouble and will have to come to the shrine for the priests to cleanse them.

He added that the rite of people fetching water and rubbing it on their bodies at the scene where the student died and where the burial rites were being performed, was just part of the purification process.

“People collected water used to wash the body of the dead boy because some believe that water will purify their family members who saw the dead body,” he explained further.

“Even though I am the caretaker of the shrine, it can still strike me if I commit a sin, in fact recently in our midst one of us was struck by lightning”, I, therefore, urge Ghanaians to live peacefully with each other and avoid being curses that may warrant one being struck by lightning during storms”, he concluded.



