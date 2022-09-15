There was drama at an Accra Circuit Court Wednesday at the trial of the Chinese national, En Huang, popularly known as Aisha Huang.

The proceedings were interrupted as one of the accused persons, charged alongside Aisha, Johng Li Hua, collapsed in the course of the hearing.

She was rushed out of the courtroom for medical attention, reports Graphic Online’s Justice Agbenorsi who was in the courtroom. Miss Huang in the midst of the collapse tried to swerve the cameras after the proceedings.

It was not immediately clear what caused Jong Li Hua to collapse in the courtroom but there are suspicions, it could be exhaustion as the small courtroom was packed with many people.

Bail denied

Already, the Attorney General and Minister of Justice has called for the docket to review and advice how the prosecution should go.

En Huang and the three accused persons, Jong Li Hua, Huang Jei and Huaid Hai Hun are already on remand in police custody.

When the case was called Wednesday (September 14, 2022), their lawyer, Captain Retired Nkrabeah Effah-Dartey pleaded for bail, but the court declined.

Aisha Huang and the three other Chinese nationals – Jong Li Hua, Huang Jei and Huaid Hai Hun – have pleaded not guilty to the charges of engaging in sale of minerals without license, and mining without license.

Huang was arrested through a National Security operation after she reportedly sneaked into the country to again undertake illegal mining activity, according to the prosecution.

The court after declining the application for bail remanded them into police custody to re-appear on September 27, 2022.