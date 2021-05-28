A viral video has captured the moment a pastor’s wife traded blows with another daughter of Zion right in church.

The video, which was taken by some congregants, saw the supposed pastor’s wife fighting two other women at the altar over an undisclosed matter.

Two women were seen locked in a wrestle, with one lying on top of the other, and rather than separate the fight, the said ‘mother for all’ joined in.

With a pair of slippers, she gave some few beatings to the ladies.

It took the effort of several men who intervened to separate the members and restore calm.

The abominable incident, as the church members described it, is said to have happened in Abia State, Nigeria.

It is believed the fight erupted while the sermon was ongoing, as a Bible was seen on the pulpit.