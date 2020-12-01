The concentration of students of Lagos State Polytechnic shifted from their lecturer when a course mate took his seat in class.

A first glance at the male student seemed perfect with his white shirt and pair of trousers.

However, a look at his feet sent shocking waves to his course mates who realised the bearded young man was rocking black high heels.

As his colleagues take out their phones to steal images, the ‘drama king’ was absolutely unconcerned, directing his focus solely to the lecturer.