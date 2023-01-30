They say behind every quiet husband is a no-nonsense wife, and this applies to famous Kenyan singer, Bien Aime Baraza and his wife Chiki ‘Kuruka’ Onwukwe.

Bien, who is the lead singer of one of Africa’s long-lasting groups, Sauti Sol, and his wife graced a radio event where they performed together.

They had fan on the night, including a choreography that left the revelers shouting in joy.

But, little did they imagine a hurricane Chiki was going to blow some few minutes later on an aggressive fan.

The female fan stood behind a clueless Bien and wiggled her backside in a bid to attract the legendary singer.

She mistook Bien’s silence as a signal to ginger her erotic dance moves, but Chiki, who doubles as Bien’s manager, was not having any of that.

She descended to the stage and chased off the female fan, shocking onlookers in the process.

Not only did Chiki express displeasure in her husband, she queried the security personnel for allowing a fan climb a stage and worse yet, get close to the lead singer.

Her action has attracted divided reactions – a faction applauding her for marking her territory as a wife and manager, while others say she exhibited insecurity.

Watch video below: