There was drama in Harare yesterday after a mob of apostolic church members ambushed two men who threatened popular Harare cleric Madzibaba Moses with a firearm.

ZimLive reported that Madzibaba Moses was in a park conducting door-to-door services for faithful church members. Because of his popularity in Harare, he usually walks with a squad of fellow apostolic church members as bodyguards.

As he was moving around, two former church members sneaked up on him, toting a firearm and aimed it at him in a daring show of power.

The two men accused Madzibaba Moses of being bitter and bewitching them after they left his popular church.

Before the angry former church members clicked the firearm, about five of Madzibaba Moses’ bodyguards pounced on them and started thrashing them with hot blows.

The cleric’s aides rained fists and kicks on one of the threatening men as he haplessly tried to protect his head. A passerby even tried in vain to stop the one-sided fight. The second man tried to flee, and he was dragged to his “partner in crime” for some disciplining.

To add more misery to their predicament, the two men were nabbed by the Zimbabwe Republic Police and charged with pointing a firearm.

As all the drama unfolded, Madzibaba Moses stood at a distance, watching his dearest followers fight a holy war for him.

Watch the video below: