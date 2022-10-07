SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv will be counting down the days to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, with the tournament set to run from 20 November to 18 December and provide the most thrilling distillation of ‘The Beautiful Game’.

The FIFA World Cup Trophy recently took a tour of several African countries in the build up to Qatar 2022, but Ghana Football Association (GFA) executive Tony Aubynn believes it will be returning to the continent in December… because Ghana will have won the tournament!

“I dreamt we were presenting the World Cup trophy back home in Ghana,” Aubynn said in mid-September. “I say that with conviction that we would win.

“In 2006, no one gave the Black Stars a chance, but we beat the number two in the World which was Czech Republic and reached the round of 16. In 2010, we were almost going to win until the unfortunate happened.”

Aubynn is right to point out Ghana’s fine record at the World Cup. Aside from the 2014 tournament, when the Black Stars exited at the group stage, they have always made a major impression.

At Germany 2006, they finished second in a group which included the eventual champions, Italy, and were somewhat unlucky to run into Brazil in the round of 16.

Four years later, in South Africa, Ghana again got out of a tough group (including Germany, Australia and Serbia) before defeating the United States 2-1 after extra time in the round of 16.

In the quarterfinals they were desperately unlucky to fall to Uruguay on post-match penalties, having held the South Americans 1-1 over 120 minutes and missing out on a last-gasp penalty from Asamoah Gyan to win the match outright.

At Qatar 2022, Ghana will have the chance to avenge this defeat to Uruguay, as they face La Celeste in their final Group H match on December 2. The Black Stars’ first two matches will be against Portugal (November 24) and South Korea (November 28).

