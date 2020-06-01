Dr Prince Hamid Armah, a candidate in the 2020 New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary primaries in Kwesimintsim has launched the Dr Armah Kwesimintsim Delegates’ Life Insurance Scheme.

The purpose of the Scheme is to provide insurance cover for polling station executives and electoral area coordinators in the constituency.

In all, some 361 polling station executives and eight electoral area coordinators will benefit from the scheme.

Explaining the rationale behind the scheme, Dr Armah said as a long time party activist himself, he was aware of the risks faced by party grassroots officials, who form the core of the party and without whose efforts the party would cease to exist.

The scheme, he said, would reduce the burden on activists for out-of-pocket payments for accidents, critical illnesses and other health emergencies.

He added that he was keen to see the policy institutionlalised in the constituency and emulated around the country to protect the party’s most important resources – it’s grassroots activists.

The Dr Armah Kwesimintsim Delegates’ Life Insurance Scheme is underwritten by Enterprise Life for the polling station and electoral area executives and their immediate families.

The current policy is valid for one year.

The aspirant has committed to working towards its institutionalisation in the constituency for current and future polling station executives